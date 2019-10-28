Cold weather makes travel hazardous around Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - It didn’t take long for ice to form on roads throughout great falls today, and it took even less time for accidents to start piling up.
Great Falls police posted at seven this morning, that 19 traffic incidents had already been reported including, crashes, slide-offs, cars that were stuck, and even a semi-truck that slid over a median blocking both lanes on 10th avenue south and rupturing its fuel line, causing diesel fuel to spill over 10th avenue.
Remember if you are commuting during the harsh weather, it's important to slow down, stay off your phone, turn your headlights on, leave stopping room, use four-wheel drive and most importantly have patience while commuting.