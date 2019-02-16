Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&