The CMR rustlers came into the season defending a state championship. However, after losing a few key players to graduation, coach John Cislo looked to maintain the rustlers gritty mentality while adapting a new style to better suit this years' roster.
"Last year you know, we had a really good half-court team that really moved the ball, got really good shots and you know we had three guys who shot over 40 percent from three so we were deadly from three; this year is a little bit different, we like to try to generate our offense through defense," said rustlers head coach, John Cislo.
Meet Caleb Currington... CMR's senior point guard and their opponents fast break nightmare...
"my role on defense is to just to kind of just make sure there is no direct passes, or any easy buckets, I'm just kinda there, like our guys are long and stuff so it makes my job just a little bit easier to just get out there and close out," said Currington.
"make them take a contested shot and we get the rebound, a good outlet and then Caleb is deadly when he's kinda in rhythm and going up and down the floor and in the open court he does some really nice things..."
meanwhile in the paint, the rustlers' interior defense makes Currington's transition game even more deadly...
"they're amazing. Even though we're small we're small we're still pretty big and athletic enough to guard bigger guys and so its really good, its really fun playing with them," said Currington.
while the rustlers attack has evolved, the intangible aspects that won them a championship have remained the same as they have relied on not just individual strengths but a style of teamwork that ensures whole adds up to more than the sum of its part.