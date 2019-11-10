CMR Museum hosts holiday open house

GREAT FALLS - The fun came in bunches not only for the kids but for everyone in the family with many different crafting projects from wind sock making to cookie decorating.
“This is such a great event we come every year and the museum does a wonderful job the kids have fun and it’s kind of a kick off to the holiday season,” said Jennifer Fritz, event goer.
With so many different events going on, one of the highlights for this family was just how friendly the atmosphere was -keeping the kids busy the whole time.
“It means allot to come and experience the museum for free and just see everyone here having fun and just enjoy the festivities it has to offer,” said Jennifer Fritz
One volunteer who came back for more but this time he was able to enjoy the event with his siblings.
“It was pretty fun helping people with crafts I would help them make these presents so they could give them to Santa and all that and it was really fun and I enjoyed it,” said Cooper McCulloudh, Event Volunteer.
Now if you missed out on the fun this year don’t worry they have already set the dates for next year on the fourteenth and fifteenth of November.