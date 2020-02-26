GREAT FALLS- This Saturday, February 29, the C.M. Russell High School String Quartet will join professional musicians on stage.
The students will be playing alongside the touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown at the Mansfield Center for Performing Arts theatre.
A release from Becky Nelson says CMR High School seniors Gail Parambi and Jayla Mitchell and juniors Sidalee Sneed and Adonai Gray will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday," "A Day in the Life," "Hello Goodbye," "Hey Jude," "Gimme Shelter" and "Ruby Tuesday."
Producers for the musical approached CMR High school Orchestra Director Steve Olson looking or a quartet who could play with a rock band in front of the audience according to the release.
Tickets for the performance are $37 to $57 depending on your seat selection and can be purchased online here, by phone at 406-455-8514 or at the Theatre Box Office.
The Theatre Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm.
For more information on the Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown you can visit the City of Great Falls Mansfield Box Office website here.