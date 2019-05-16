Downtown Great Falls is the heart beat of the Electric City, with several new businesses opening over the past few months.
All part of a decade long plan to help build and grow competitive advantages as a community.
So for some, a walk downtown may seem weird when you pass by closed doors and for sale signs.
Jolene Schalper Vice President focused on Business Development said, “there’s lots theirs empty buildings theirs buildings that right now have people in them but that the building owner is looking to sell or looking to expand what’s offered there, there’s just lots of opportunity.”
If you have an idea for a business Schalper told me one of the best things you can do, Is talk to the people at the 300 block of central Ave.
That's home to the business improvement district and the downtown association.
Great Falls has a number of private and public partners focused on growing and diversifying downtown who are there to help you get your business started.