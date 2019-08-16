GREAT FALLS - today kicked off clear the shelter, an event focused on doing exactly what the name says, getting as many animals adopted and into their forever homes as possible.
The real benefit of this event is the cost, charging only ten dollars per pet throughout the event.
“We did want to do two days just for the fact we are getting ready for our renovations for the cattery so we do want to empty the Shelter more then we have in the past. Once construction starts we don't want those animals to be bothered by the construction.” Said Karen Hockenberry, Volunteer Coordinator
Normally the shelter would be open until two on Saturday but for the event, they will be open like a weekday until 4:30 p.m.
If you want to help the shelter, even more, they are also accepting donations with any purchase of either cash, sponsorship of another pet or any item on the shelter's wishlist.