UPDATE (3/11/19 8:30pm): According to Guardipee-Hall, classes are canceled for Browning Public Schools for Tuesday, March 12th. Her full statement reads:
"Staff, Parents, Students and Community Members;
Browning Public Schools will be canceling school tomorrow March 12th, 2019 due to the roads and weather conditions. There is also a blizzard warning for tomorrow.
Please be safe, stay warm and we will see everyone on Wednesday. Relax and enjoy your families."
According to MDT, a portion of U.S. Hwy 89 between Browning and Dupuyer is currently closed to blowing and drifting snow.
Browning schools were on a one hour delay, students at Heart Butte had school cancelled, and all school buses out of town were cancelled.
"We're just monitoring the weather as the day goes by. In Browning itself it's beautiful. Sometimes it gets better by the afternoon so we just have to monitor the weather, monitor the roads," says Corrina Guardipee-Hall, superintendent of Browning public schools.
Following this, Browning public schools sent their students home early at 1pm because of the hazardous weather.
According to reports by MDT, the Browning area has been seeing winds upwards of 60 mph.
Cascade County Public Works has gotten several calls throughout the day, asking why the roads aren't clear.
However, with the constant blowing and drifting snow, Cascade County Public Works says it's impossible to keep up with the conditions.
Rest assured though, snow plow crews are doing all they can to keep you safe.
"You can see with the winds blowing, we have as big of a crew as we can get out, trying to open up the roads that are blowing in and drifting right now," explains Brian Clifton, Director of Cascade County Public Works.
According to NWS, there is a high wind warning in affect until 6 A.M Tuesday morning.