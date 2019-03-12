Classes canceled Tuesday for Browning Public Schools, plus road condition updates

(UPDATE 3/12/2019 6:24 a.m.): If you're just waking up, a quick reminder that Browning Public Schools are closed today due to weather and road conditions. That's according to Corinna Guardipee-Hall, Browning School District Superintendent.
Also, if you plan on traveling today in the Browning area, be careful. As of right now, a blizzard warning for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Northern Rocky Mountain Front remains in effect until 3 p.m. today, March 12, 2019.
According to the National Weather Service, you can expect lane closures due to drifting snow. Severe driving conditions and closed roads have been reported in this warned area. Conditions should begin to improve by this
afternoon.
BROWNING- According to Guardipee-Hall, classes are canceled for Browning Public Schools for Tuesday, March 12th. Her full statement reads:
"Staff, Parents, Students and Community Members;
Browning Public Schools will be canceling school tomorrow March 12th, 2019 due to the roads and weather conditions. There is also a blizzard warning for tomorrow.
Please be safe, stay warm and we will see everyone on Wednesday. Relax and enjoy your families."