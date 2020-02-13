GREAT FALLS- In observance of Presidents’ Day, the City of Great Falls offices, including the Great Falls Animal Shelter and the Public Library, will be closed on Monday, February 17.
Residential or commercial sanitation collections are unchanged by the holiday.
In 2020, collection will be one day behind on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Collection will be unchanged for the following days according to the City of Great Falls:
- Presidents' Day - February 17, 2020
- Memorial Day - May 25, 2020
- The 4th of July - July 3, 2020
- Labor Day - September 7, 2020
- Columbus Day - October 12, 2020
- Veteran’s Day - November 11, 2020
- Thanksgiving Day - Thursday - November 26, 2020
If you have any questions, you can call the Sanitation Division Manager Ross Bartell at (406) 771-1401, Ext. 219.
The City of Great Falls also noted on the sanitation holiday schedule for 2020 that if you’re in doubt, put your bin out.