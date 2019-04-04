GREAT FALLS – The City of Great Falls released a road sweeping schedule Thursday, listing off specific roads to clean from April 9 - 12.
Residents are advised to remove their vehicles from the following areas 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on these dates:
- Tue April 9 – (Streets) Park Drive through 10th Street North from 2nd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North.
- Wed April 10 – (Avenues) 3rd Avenue North through 8th Avenue North from Park Drive to 10th Street North.
- Thu April 11 – (Streets) 2nd Street South through 10th Street South from 2nd Avenue South to 10th Avenue South.
- Fri April 12 – (Avenues) 3rd Avenue South through 9th Avenue South from 2nd Street South to 10th Street South.
The City says the schedule is subject to change or cancellation depending on weather conditions.