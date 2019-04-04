City working to change Development and Review Process
Ty Hawkins

GREAT FALLS – The City of Great Falls released a road sweeping schedule Thursday, listing off specific roads to clean from April 9 - 12.

Residents are advised to remove their vehicles from the following areas 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on these dates:    

  • Tue April 9 – (Streets) Park Drive through 10th Street North from 2nd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North.
  • Wed April 10 – (Avenues) 3rd Avenue North through 8th Avenue North from Park Drive to 10th Street North.
  • Thu April 11 – (Streets) 2nd Street South through 10th Street South from 2nd Avenue South to 10th Avenue South.
  • Fri April 12 – (Avenues) 3rd Avenue South through 9th Avenue South from 2nd Street South to 10th Street South.

The City says the schedule is subject to change or cancellation depending on weather conditions.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you