GREAT FALLS- Customers paying their utility bill have no fees added if they pay using the City of Great Falls Utilities Department’s website
All customers need is a computer or a phone with internet access.
The City of Great Falls says payments made using their website are posted immediately and customers who use the online service can opt-out of getting paper statements and choose to receive e-mails instead.
“Customers who utilize bill pay companies like Doxo could be charged fees to process their payments, and the City does not receive the payments for several days.” Warnes Laura Lynch, Utilities Operations Manager, “Customers at risk for shut off processing who use these bill pay companies may experience disconnection and incur additional fees when the City doesn’t show their payments being made.”
More than one account can be loaded using a single profile and Visa, MasterCard and Discover debit and credit cards are accepted.
First-time users can create an account on the City of Great Falls Utilities Services’ website here.
For help getting an account set up, customers can contact a Utility Billing Clerk at 406-727-7660 or go to the Great Falls Civic Center at 2 Park Drive South, room 104.