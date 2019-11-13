GREAT FALLS- For one day in December, the City of Great Falls is taking donations of cans and food in exchange for fines.
From 7:00 am to 4:30 pm on December 6, people can pay for their December fines by bringing in 10 cans or boxes of food.
The cans and boxes of food are being collected at the Great Falls Municipal Court window, room 2 in the Civic Center, 2 South Park Drive.
People paying for fines must be current on their fines and have no warrants.
The cans are not eligible for restitution balances or deferred balances.
For more information, you can go to the City of Great Falls website here.