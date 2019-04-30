GREAT FALLS – In a press release, the City of Great Falls announced that a local dog park will be temporarily closed to make way for repairs.
The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park reportedly has “considerable turf damage” as a result of high use, and will close starting Monday, May 6 for park staff to begin fertilizing, overseeding and watering the damaged turf.
“The park closure is a short term inconvenience with a long-term benefit,” said Parks Manager Lonnie Dalke. “We have to remember to look at the big picture and take care of our community amenities, like the dog park. Regular maintenance and repairs like these benefit all of us, including our pets.”
Considering the turf will need roughly four weeks to recover, the park has a tentative reopening date of June 3.
The City says the park has become one of Great Falls’ most popular destinations for dog owners since it first opened in 2009, and that it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during the closure.
For questions on the project, you can reach out to Parks Manager Lonnie Dalke (406) 771-1265.