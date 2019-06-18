GREAT FALLS - The race for city positions is heating up as five potential new commissioners and one familiar face are competing for only two seats on the commissions.
Current mayor Bob Kelly is running unopposed for another term for mayor of great falls.
Current municipal court judge Steven Bolstad is also running unopposed.
He's going for another term in his current position.
Now for the commissioner’s race is where things start to heat up with only two chairs available and six contenders running for the open seats.
On top of that five of the six candidates are new to the position with only one person returning.
The new candidates are Bruce Pollington, Terry Thompson, Jasmine Taylor, Rick Tyron and Kim Rodriguez.
Tracy Houk is the only commissioner this year who is running for a second term.