Tonight the Great Falls City Commission approved an Interlocal agreement between the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. It's all to boost efforts to keep the community safe by incorporating new technology.
Both agencies can use the 2019 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant to purchase some new gear to help protect the city.
The Great Falls Police Department plans to use the funds to buy Nighthawk launch-able stop sticks and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office plans on buying WatchGuard mobile digital video systems, simply known as dashboard cameras.
Right now there's no exact timeline on when each agency will receive or implement the new equipment, or how long training for each could last.