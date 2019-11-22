GREAT FALLS – Families across Great Falls are heartbroken for this little boy several people saying things like..."I wish someone would have just spoke up for this kid" and "how could anyone do this to a 5-year-old".
“This should not be happening we should not have a five-year-old child die for no reason just because he woke up like that’s all that happens is he woke up and he died,” Said Asia Perry a mother in Great Falls.
Today more people showed up to the memorial site for Antonio Renova sharing their emotions and feelings for the little boy many leaving candles, toys, and gifts showing young Antonio he is loved by the community.
“Like what if that was your kid that’s all I keep thinking about is my daughter and how close I'm going to be holding her tonight because it could be gone like that,” said Asia.
Over social media, people have been crying out to know how something like this could even happen.
Both of Antonio’s parents are facing several charges including deliberate homicide a sentencing date has yet to be set
One of the biggest things today that so many people told me from the community is that if you see something say something.
This Sunday there will be a community vigil right here in front of the apartments.
There is also a go fund me account set up, and if you'd like to donate, you can find the link on our Facebook page.