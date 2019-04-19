GREAT FALLS - After staying indoors for much of the winter, dozens of birds are out and about Friday as the City of Great Falls released them back into the local pond.
The release is part of an annual tradition, one that residents say dates back to roughly fifty years ago.
Many families came over to witness the event, as flocks of ducks and geese got their feet wet outdoors, for the first time in roughly six months. In that time, Parks and Recreation crew members took care of the birds in a building located on the north end of the park.
There, they were fed daily, and even have indoor ponds to swim in during the cold winter season. The park manager says many of the birds have been with the park for decades.
"They're actually just the same group of waterfowl. Some of them, some of the chinese geese and stuff that are in here that are probably 20, 30-years-old," said Lonnie Dalke, the supervisor for Gibson Park.
Some of the birds have their wings clipped to prevent them from flying off. While a few do get away during the spring and summertime, most stay at the pond due to their weight and size.
As a precaution, park staff installed a barrier on the pond ramp, to make sure the birds don't wander out onto the streets. They'll regroup in October to prepare once again for the winter.