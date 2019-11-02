GREAT FALLS -A new program coming to Great Falls will help teach people about the ins and outs of local government.
Anyone interested is invited to attend some classes coming up this winter.
City 101 Academy will focus on educating the public on the local government.
Some of the topics being covered are the roles of city managers and the city commission, the basic functions of the city departments, how the city budget is developed, and how you can get more involved with your local government.
City 101 academy consists of a series of 6 classes and will be held at night on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
If you are interested in signing up for the classes, don't worry, there's still time registration closes on January 3.
You can find a link to the application info here.