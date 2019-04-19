Just three hours earlier the trapeze ropes were being hung and the cotton candy was being spun.
Now shrine circus is in full effect as amazing toys, elephants and tigers excite the viewing crowd.
The spectacular showing of acrobatics and skill comes through once a year and can be enjoyed for people of all ages.
If the main three ring events are not your speed have no fear, they will have elephant riding, face painting and horse riding during the intermissions.
A new addition to the circus is the transforming robot who stunned the crowd on its arrival.
The music was loud and the crowd’s energy can be felt throughout the arena as performance after performance took place.
Tickets for this event are available at http://www.goexpopark.com/event/shrine-circus-7/