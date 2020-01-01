GREAT FALLS- In the past 4 years churches throughout the nation have been hit by mass shootings. Sutherland Springs, Charleston Church, and most recently West Freeways Church of Christ. Due to these recent incidents churches in Great Falls are now taking the necessary steps to keep there church safe.
Pastor Josh Shultz says, "I remember in 2017 of November when the Sutherland Springs shooting happened, that's what really opened our eyes. We really have to make a consorted effort to do something and that's when we really put together some plans that say the ins and the outs of the operation of a worship service and what that would look and the beginning all the way to the end. Our exits, the entrance of what we're going to do if this that and the other thing would happen, if there was a threat."
"I think the first thing I think about is that if there is any place where people should feel safe, its in the house of God, in the house of worship. The fact that the shooting might keep somebody from going to church, that's the horrible part of it, your heart goes out to all the victims specifically", says Shultz.
He also emphasizes that the focus is not just centered on protecting the physical being of there members, but also to reach out and change peoples hear before any of this can happen.
