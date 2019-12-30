Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, LOCATIONS ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IN THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * AN ICE JAM HAS FORMED ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IN CITY OF GREAT FALLS, WITH WATERS GRADUALLY RISING OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS. * ICE IS PUSHING ONTO THE RIVER BANKS NEAR RIVERSIDE PARK. FLOODING COULD BEGIN TO IMPACT RIVER DRIVE BETWEEN THE 10TH AVENUE BRIDGE AND BROADWATER BAY PARK, IN ADDITION TO LOW-LYING PARTS OF RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT CONDITIONS AND TRENDS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. ICE JAMS CAN CAUSE SUDDEN CHANGES IN RIVER LEVELS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. 1 TO 2 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...ALL OF MEAGHER COUNTY AND THE KINGS HILL AREA IN CASCADE COUNTY. THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&