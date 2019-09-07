LEWISTOWN- Hundreds of people dropped by the chokecherry festival that kicked off earlier today, with food vendors and gifts of all shapes and sizes.
With more vendor tents than the eye can see, the Chokecherry festival kicked off this morning with people gathering for food, fun and classic cars, rain or shine the Chokecherry festival must go on.
The weather may have brought a light shower onto the cars and festival-goers... But that didn’t stop the crowds from being all smiles during this year's chokecherry festival.
“You gotta experience like how it feels to look at all the oldies like the vintage classics,” Says Grant, a festival-goer.
The festival has several vendors lining all the way up and down each side of the festival, providing something new around every turn.
“I’d say the car show and then after that then hang with friends and family,” said Shaun, another festival-goer.
The event lasted throughout the day and even had a visit from a deer.