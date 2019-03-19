GREAT FALLS – The Children’s Museum of Montana says they are taking public comments on designs for a new building.
The designs are reportedly meant to reflect Montana’s history and educational needs through permanent and revolving exhibits. CMOM says they also plan on reflecting the state's aesthetic with native rocks, plants and animals.
Additionally, there is a “net zero” building design in the works, with an emphasis on green energy alternatives though power usage. It would “create as much energy as it would use,” and use exhibits to “teach how [CMOM] did it,” according to a press release.
The museum will hold a public meeting on April 16 at 5:30 PM to discuss feedback. You can also submit comments by mail to CMOM 22 Railroad Square, Great Falls MT 59041 or email them at museuminfo.cmom@gmail.com until May 15.
For more information, you can contact the museum at (406) 452-6661.