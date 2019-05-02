GREAT FALLS – The Children’s Museum of Montana (CMOM) is looking for feedback on a new facility that’s in the works.
CMOM says it plans on designing a “net zero” building, one that would create as much energy as it uses. It would also feature exhibits explaining the process to museum visitors.
In a statement, CMOM wrote:
“Our design plan to-date is to reflect Montana’s Rich History in permanent exhibits, educational needs in revolving exhibits, and aesthetics with native rocks, plants, and animals.”
A meeting for final comments on the design phase is set for May 15, at 5:30 PM at the museum, and is open to the public. CMOM is also accepting comments through mail and email until that date.
If you’d like to reach out to them, you can mail comments to CMOM 22 Railroad Square, Great Falls, MT 59041, or email them at MUSEUMINFO.CMOM@GMAIL.COM.
For more information, you can call CMOM at (406) 452-6661.