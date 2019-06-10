With just a little over four years left on their lease the Children’s Museum of Montana is already looking for a new place to call home.
Those new places could include one of several parks around the city. Including Moroney Park, Riverview Park, Carter Park, Madison Park, West Kiwanis Park, and Skyline.
The museum wants to add mini golf courses, a laser tag area, and a parkour course - which would be the first of its kind in Montana.
In order to move forward the museum board of directors will need to identify a piece of land that is at least 5 acres in size, so the museum can estimate the cost of building.
The parks district has stated their interest in collaborating with the museum to see this through. As it stands the city is looking for more office space which is what's leading to the museum to look for a new home.
You can join the conversation at the next park district meeting on July 8th.