The Children's Museum of Montana Board of Directors has announced Sherrie Neff as their new Executive Director.
According to the press release sent to KFBB, Neff has a diverse background in administration, business and accounting. She will lead the charge in finding a new home for the museum as well as a possible expansion.
You can welcome her in person at the museum Monday thru Friday or at our Annual Chocolat Noir.
Chocolat Noir is that time of year that you can support the Children’s Museum of Montana while receiving a tax deduction, a very good meal, concert, and the comfort of helping the community in a very important way, our children's exploration into a lifelong learning experience.