GREAT FALLS- A child called 9-1-1 on October 25 to report reporting a man for pushing a woman around.
Police were sent to a house on 5th Avenue South and when they arrived a woman exited with two dogs following her who were barking and growling at officers.
According to court documents, officers asked the woman to put the dogs inside while her husband, Kenneth Vincent, stood in the doorway saying, “Get ‘em” to the dogs.
The dogs were put inside with Vincent and he was told to stay inside while the officers talked to the victim.
The woman had red marks on her face according to court documents, but she did not want to report any crime.
Officers talked to the child who called 9-1-1 said she heard sounds of “slapping” and things being thrown around, that’s when she went upstairs and saw Vincent on top of the victim before called 9-1-1.
While talking to the victim, Vincent left the house again with a dog and approached the officers, asking why they were on his property.
Documents say Vincent was aggressive towards the officers and started saying “Get ‘em” again to the dog which then aggressively went towards the officers.
An officer was then forced to tase the dog to get it to stop while the other officer had to use force to stop Vincent from fighting.
Kenneth Mark Vincent has been charged with partner or family member assault or in the alternative partner or family member assault, resisting arrest and criminal endangerment.