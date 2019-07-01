Summer is here and it's time to soak up the sun and hit the pool, but if you're the parent of a young child you want to be careful, because child drownings are on the rise.
Marian Permann, the Great Falls Aquatics Facilities Supervisor, said that the rise was not surprising, adding that several parents do not invest in swimming lessons.
"It all comes down to teaching your child how to swim," Permann said.
Being comfortable in the water is not the only factor, social media is everywhere and by shifting your focus to your phone or tablet, you're no longer giving your full attention to your child.
"You know people are so much into the media and everything they forget to keep their eye on their child," Permann said. "When people come to the water park, we want the parent to be an active member to help the lifeguards. We've got 14 lifeguards at the water park, we cannot individually watch each child."
According to the Children's Safety Network, more than 900 kids die each year due to drowning. On top of that, for each child that dies, five more are treated in the emergency room.
"It can happen to anybody at any time. It only takes two inches of water," Permann said.
For a full report, you can read the study by clicking here.