GREAT FALLS - How do you go from making a cheeseburger to making a difference in someone’s life?
The Eagle Lodge here in Great Falls is doing just that with their Burger Fry event.
It has been going on for several years and has benefited local establishments like the Animal Shelters and Pet Pawsee.
One man tells us what it means to be making more than just burgers.
“Good, really good I enjoy doing this stuff and doing the donation and everything that’s mostly why I became involved with the Eagles and getting deeper into it though,” said Tim Meredith, Eagles Club, President
Food prices at the burger fry range from three to six dollars with proceeds going to the charities involved.
If you are interested in working with the Eagle's Lodge to benefit your charity you can find the info here.