GREAT FALLS - The commission’s board could be seeing some changes with a new proposal being brought to the table for Tuesday’s meeting.
On several occasions over the last several years the great falls planning board and zoning commission has had issues maintaining its current membership.
Currently the board is required to maintain at least nine members at any given time but a new proposal is looking to change that.
A new resolution will be officially voted on this upcoming Tuesday to see if the current required number of nine members will be reduced to seven.
By lowering the number the staff is confident current issues will be resolved and no new appointees to vacant membership positions will need to be filled at this time.