GREAT FALLS - The Children’s Museum of Montana has been getting some updates over the last month, but not without the help of volunteers, who put in the hands-on work to bring the exhibits to life.
Several fan favorites at the Children’s Museum have gotten some extra attention over the past month as cleaning and upgrades have been made across the museum.
Some of these changes include a walky-talky system for the airplane and control tower.
As well as giving the Pirate Ship a sunken treasure experience.
This is all a part of an effort to remind the community that even with talks of a new building the museum hasn’t forgotten its roots.