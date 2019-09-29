Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ACROSS JUDITH BASIN COUNTY, AND 6 TO 12 INCHES ACROSS CASCADE COUNTY. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...EXTREME IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE. SOME TREE DAMAGE WILL STILL BE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE HEAVY, WET SNOW FALLING ONTO TREES WITH FOLIAGE. ADDITIONAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS; OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL INTERESTS, INCLUDING CAMPING AND HUNTING ACTIVITIES; AND TRAVEL WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE NEXT WAVE OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL LIFT NORTH ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH THE MID-MORNING HOURS AND INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON SUNDAY. SNOWFALL RATES COULD APPROACH 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES, WHICH WOULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN