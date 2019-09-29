GREAT FALLS – Much of North Central Montana is still under a Winter Storm Warning through to Monday morning, as snowfall continues across the region.
Conditions could range from moderate to heavy snow Sunday, with rates of 1-2 inches per hour possible along and northwest of the Electric City to Havre throughout the morning and heading into the afternoon, which may lower visibility all around.
As a result of the weather, there have been several reports of fallen trees and power outages across Great Falls, and some driving paths continue to be slick as crews work to get them off the roads.
Additionally, gusty winds are expected over parts of the Hi-Line and Rocky Mountain Front, which may lead to near-blizzard like conditions at different times today.
If you must travel during the storm, the National Weather Service encourages you to prepare for hazardous conditions with a survival kit and plenty of time to reach your destination.