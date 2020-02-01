LEWISTOWN- Central Montana Medical Center is seeing some changes as they transfer to a new Electronic Health Record.
According to CMMC, the change affects patients starting February 1.
Those who are patients of the hospital and clinic will have their information be available at both areas.
A new secure website portal is available for patients who are accessing their healthcare information online.
CMMC also says patients may also experience temporary wait times throughout the facility as well.
Multiple statements may still be sent out to patients as CMMC converge into one system.
If you have a prescription, refills will still be done from your pharmacy.
If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to call 406-535-7711 or 406-535-1502.