GREAT FALLS - Central Catholic High School in Great Falls will be getting a driver’s ed program this summer all thanks to a very generous donation by an anonymous donor.
This all started after a bus driver for Central Catholic who is also, a trained driver’s education instructor wanted this school to have a program for drivers ed.
“We had gotten to a point where we were going to realize this dream of bringing drivers education at central,” said Angel Turoski Principle, Great Falls Central Catholic High School
It has been a plan in the works for months and thanks to an anonymous donor the dream is becoming a reality.
“We just got to pick out a car there was more than one we weren’t just being gifted some second-hand car that was 20 years old,” said Turoski.
The vehicle gifted is a 2016 ford fusion with low miles and plenty of the modern bells and whistles.
Starting next year drivers education will be offered as a class by the school for students as early as freshman who is at least 14 and a half years old to take.
“It’s free of charge for all of our students to take in class during the day and the parents won't have to do anything special to get them here they just bring them to school and they can take it as part of the curriculum,” said Turoski.
The only part of the driver’s ed program that will cost a fee is the in-vehicle training portion where students will observe and be observed on all driving based skills.
The donor wanted to stay anonymous so when we spoke with Bison Ford, they told us the donor wanted to get something that was safe and would last for many years to come for the school to use.