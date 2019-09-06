GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls has released some upcoming road closures for events happening on Central Avenue happening in September and beginning of October.
On September 13 the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue will be closed from 2:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for the Uptown goes Downtown event. Uptown goes Downtown is put on by the University of Providence and the Downtown Great Falls Association. There will be a scavenger hunt and the Argo Armada boat race. The event will feature live music from the UpRoots along with face painting, corn hole, UP booths food trucks, prizes, and giveaways will be happening at the event as well.
On September 21 the 300 and 400 blocks will be closed from 2:30 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. for the MOtoberfest & MOtober mile. These events are put on by the Downtown Great Falls Association and Mighty Mo Brewing Company gates opening at 4:30 P.M. for the MOtober Mile spectacular beer garden and music starts at 6:00 P.M. For more information you can read about it on the Explore Downtown Great Falls website here.
September 27 Central Avenue will be closed for the Great Falls High Homecoming Parade at approximately 2:00 P.M.
October 4 Central Avenue will be closed for the CMR High Homecoming Parade at approximately 2:00 P.M.