The Celtic Cowboy has had a very busy weekend as their four day celebration of Saint Patrick's Day is finally coming to a close tonight.
According to Wayne Thares, owner of the Celtic Cowboy, thousands of people have walked through their doors over the weekend, seeing upwards of 200 people consistently in the pub from the time they open until they close.
Despite being miles away from Ireland, Wayne and his staff have found another family right here in Great Falls.
“We have one of the highest concentrations of Irish-Americans west of the Mississippi in the United States, second only to Butte,” explains Thares.
The Celtic Cowboy has celebrated a total of 6 Saint Patrick's Day's with the Great Falls community.
Even if you don't come from an Irish background, Thares says everyone is welcome to continue with their celebration through midnight tonight; enjoying live music and good company.