GREAT FALLS - Country singer Aaron Tippin will be making his way to Great Falls in less than a month for a celebrity merman swim to raise money for the Grace Home.
Sandy Thares, general manager of the Sip 'n Dip, said her husband were chatting with Aaron and his wife about how for his 60th birthday he wanted to get into the pool.
Thares jokingly said "not without a tail." A year later, here he comes.
She added what better way to bring the community together than for a passion both Great Falls and Aaron share together.
Thares said, "Military and veterans are very near to his heart. One of his first big performances was with Bob Hope, performing for the troops in Saudi Arabia. So when I suggested the Grace Home, he jumped all over it."
The fundraiser is scheduled for February 5, and tickets are limited. They have about 30 tickets left and if you want to purchase one just head over to the Sip n' Dip.