GREAT FALLS- On February 3, a deputy was dispatched to the Cascade County Detention Center for an assault in the jail.
Court documents say the deputy reviewed video footage of the incident, the video showing the suspect, Jacob Fassett, approach the victim who was lying on the floor on a jail-issued mattress.
Fassett then was seen leaning over the victim, bracing himself with one arm against the wall, the two appearing to talk briefly and grab each other’s hands.
Court documents then say the video goes on to show Fassett assaulting the victim, taking the mattress the victim is lying on and pushing it over the victim’s face and hitting it with his fists.
The victim is eventually able to get out from under the mattress and roll to his side, Fassett then grabbing the victim by his collar and pushing it into his throat and forcing his head into his chest.
After several seconds, court documents say the victim stops struggling and Fassett lets him go. Fassett then talks to another inmate before going to a phone in the pod and appearing to make a phone call.
A detention officer told the deputy he believes Fassett thought the other inmate pressed the call button to alert detention staff to the assault.
According to court documents, when the victim was interviewed, he stated the confrontation started because Fassett was trying to “make me his [expletive].” The victim adding that Fassett told him he could kill him and choke him out.
The victim said he fought back against Fassett and that he “fought to live.”
When Fassett was asked about what happened during an interview, court documents say Fassett stated it “was just a couple of guys having a good time,” mentioning how the video “must have been comical.”
Fassett insisted he and the victim were just “having a good time,” after being questioned numerous times about the apparent aggressiveness of what was shown on the video.
Court documents say when deputies told Fassett that what they saw was not horseplay and that the victim was pressing charges, Fassett said that he did not believe them.
After reviewing the video a second time, the deputy found that two other assaults happened in the same pod shortly after the first victim was assaulted.
According to court documents, the video showed Fassett approach the second victim who was sitting at a table with three other inmates.
Fassett appears to initially embrace the victim and then transition into a chokehold from behind before taking him to the ground where he continues to choke him. Court documents say the victim can be seen “tapping out” numerous times, Fassett ignoring the victim and continuing to choke him.
At one point, Fassett releases the victim for a moment before continuing to choke him for several more seconds before Fassett released the victim and goes to watch TV.
Another man was found to be assaulted by Fassett, court documents saying the video showed the third victim backing away from him.
Fassett grabbed the victim and they began to wrestle, Fassett moving behind the victim and wrapping his arms around his waist.
Court documents say Fassett then body slammed the victim to the pod floor, the victim landing on his head and left shoulder, before Fassett moved on top of him and began punching and wrestling him.
Fassett then lifted both of their bodies off the ground and again slammed the victim on the floor.
The assault goes on for about three and a half minutes before Fassett releases the victim, who court documents say appears to be grimacing in pain while lying on the floor after Fassett moves off the ground.
Internal Detention Center records show that the two other assaults were not reported.
Deputies interviewed the second victim who court documents say did not want to comment on what happened other than to say that he and Fassett were roughhousing.
The third victim was also interviewed, initially stating that there was some roughhousing but also reporting that Fassett was drunk and feeling rambunctious.
The victim said that Fassett came up to him, picked him up and slammed him onto the ground adding that when it happened he “saw a flash” and it “hurt really bad.”
The victim said he originally thought Fassett was playing around with him but then it escalated to “bouncing my head off the concrete.”
When deputies asked the victim about his relationship with Fassett and how he described himself as a little bit of a bully, the victim said, “That is very much what I am saying, he is a [expletive].”
Court documents say during the victim’s four weeks in the pod, people have come in and then asked to be removed due to threats.
The victim said the second victim was cellmates with Fassett, and that nobody jumped in to help because they are scared.
Jacob Michael Fassett has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of assault.