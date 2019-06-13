Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA CHOUTEAU TETON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELT, BIG SANDY, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHOTEAU, DUTTON, FAIRFIELD, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HOBSON, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, RAYNESFORD, STANFORD, AND WINIFRED.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTH CENTRAL JUDITH BASIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... WESTERN FERGUS COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... SOUTHERN CHOUTEAU COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 445 PM MDT. * AT 344 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR HIGHWOOD, OR 22 MILES SOUTH OF FORT BENTON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... STANFORD, GERALDINE, DENTON, HIGHWOOD, SHONKIN, COFFEE CREEK AND SQUARE BUTTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM HAS A HISTORY OF PRODUCING LARGE HAIL. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS! TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH