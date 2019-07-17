CASCADE – A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly punched someone before chasing them around town in his vehicle.
Mikel Ryan Becktold faces one count of criminal endangerment and another of partner/family member assault.
According to court documents, Becktold's father, who's the alleged victim, said he was in his truck when the suspect approached and punched him through the vehicle’s open window at 109 Front Street South.
The dad decided to drive away after Becktold tried hitting him a second time. Soon after, the suspect reportedly gave chase in his own vehicle at high speeds for five minutes, attempting to “ram [his dad's] vehicle from behind.”
A witness told deputies with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office that she saw the alleged assault take place outside her home. Additionally, a deputy said he saw scratches along the rear bumper of the man’s truck and the front driver’s side of Becktold’s vehicle that appeared fresh and consistent with each other.
In an interview with CCSO, Becktold said he intended to fight his dad after the alleged victim “approached [him] at [Angus Bar] and belittled [him].”
Becktold has a prior conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The suspect’s bond has been requested at $5,000. Within 24 hours of his release, Becktold must participate in an alcohol monitoring program or in CCSO’s 24/7 Program.