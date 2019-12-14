The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is lending a helping hand this holiday season by giving back to local children in need. Deputies were paired with children and their families to make their holiday wishes come true at the annual 'Shop with a Sheriff' event.
The Walmart on Smelter Avenue was filled with kids loading up their shopping carts with toys, clothes, videogames, and goodies. Deputy John Nolan says it's all about the season of giving.
"When we get opportunities to come out here and take kids shopping and do good things for the community and interact positively, we take advantage of it. So we're all here volunteering in our off time and we thoroughly enjoy it," said Nolan.
The Cascade County Deputy Sheriff's Association has collected donations for residents and local businesses all year to prepare for the event.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the cause can send a check to the CCDSA, PO Box 503, Black Eagle MT 59414.