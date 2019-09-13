GREAT FALLS - On Thursday the Cascade County Sheriff’s office celebrated their 132 birthday here in Great Falls.
The department was founded in 1887 and since then has focused on building a bond with the community it protects.
Sheriff slaughter told us about how this is not an anniversary for the C.C.S.O but its relationship with the cascade county community.
“Community is a huge part of who we are and its exciting to get them involved and everyone is just so passionate about our office and no matter who I talk to they just want to be a part of it,” said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
The anniversary was celebrated in style with the first session for the Citizen’s Academy where civilians learn the ins and outs of the C.C.S.O.
“I just basically want to thank everyone for their support not only the past 132 years for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office but for the past 8 months I have been in office, it’s just the community support has been fantastic and we truly could not have done it without all this community support,” said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.