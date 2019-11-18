The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a new phone scam using their name.
According to their Facebook page, the caller demands money and claims to be Undersheriff Cory Reeves. The caller threatens arrest if the money isn't sent.
The calls began on Friday.
The C.C.S.O. says Undersheriff Reeves works in the office and does not make arrests anymore. Instead, he works on budgets, policy and procedures, personnel, and runs the day-to-day operations.
They're reminding everyone to stay alert and report any scam phone calls.