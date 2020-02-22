GREAT FALLS- On March 3, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is holding a ‘virtual town hall’ on Facebook to discuss jail overcrowding.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a video posted on CCSO’s social media that he is kicking off a series of town halls throughout Cascade County, the first one being streamed via Facebook Live on March 3 at 7:00 pm.
Slaughter said during the meeting they are going to talk about the jail overcrowding issues and how it affects public safety.
Slaughter added that people can sign in and ask questions and that they will answer questions as they go.
“I wanna use this as an opportunity to start the conversation and get the information out,” Slaughter said. “Moving forward, I hope to come out to your community and talk to you directly about these important issues as they affect public safety in our county.”