GREAT FALLS- The very first Sheriff's Citizens Academy just finished with 35 graduates yesterday evening, and overall, the sheriff's office is saying it was a huge success.
“Basically the idea behind the whole academy is to get the community to know about us,” says Jesse Slaughter, the Cascade County Sheriff.
35 community members got a chance to see what it was like behind the scenes of the Cascade County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
However, the 8 week long course wasn't just designed to benefit the community of Great Falls.
“Allowing the community to get to know us. Sometimes that's hard for people in law enforcement to kind of open up to the community, talk about themselves; so little things like that, little tweaks that we had to work out along the way,” explains Slaughter.
So, in an effort to break the ice, the class was asked to come up with a team project.
Instead, they came up with two.
The first project was to build a new table for the break room.
The other project they decided to tackle was a little more complicated than that.
“They went out into the community and asked for donations and they were able to easily achieve that. So sometime after the first of the year we'll be purchasing our second dog and getting that person trained,” explains Slaughter.
That’s right, they raised $30,000 for a new narcotics sniffing dog.
With such a big success from the sheriff's office first class, they're already planning the next one for this spring.
“We're going to try to be more hand on in the second class. Actually, allow the students to not only see, listen and watch; but a lot that gives them more of a hands-on view of what we do here at the sheriff's office,” says Slaughter.