Cascade County public hearing

Cascade County will be holding a public hearing as part of the city commission meeting at 9:30 a.m. this morning.
The meeting will be held at the Cascade County Annex, commission chambers, room 105.
This meeting is an opportunity for the community to gather together and comment on how they feel the County's overall performance has been when discussing topics such as community development, economic growth, and public facilities.
The Cascade County Board of County Commissioners is also hoping to receive input from the community on matters they may not be aware of.
This is extremely important because it will help the board to prioritize the needs of the community.
In order to accomplish projects discussed in the meeting, the commissioners will have the option to ask for either state of federal funding from the Montana Community Development Block grant.
The deadline for written comments has already passed, however, you can still attend today’s meeting to voice your opinion.