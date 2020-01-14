GREAT FALLS- All library workers in Cascade County are invited to a special “Library Invitational” by the Great Falls Public Library.
According to the GFPL, the Library Invitational will be January 22, 2020, at the Great Falls Public Library.
The idea came during a meeting with CMR High School librarian Jamie Williams and North Middle School librarian Shelly O’Rourke.
"Sharing information is what libraries are all about," says GFPL program coordinator Katie Richmond, "So it makes sense to coordinate between all of us to make sure we are keeping communication lines open, and exploring the resources that all local libraries provide."
Following the event, there will be a presentation on Montana’s historic Carnegie Libraries given by the president of the Montana History Foundation, Charlene Porsild.
The Carnegie Libraries event will be open to the public and starts at 7:00 pm.
The Great Falls Public Library will also be hosting the Montana History Foundation's Carnegie Library traveling exhibit for the month of February.