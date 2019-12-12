Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAIN AREAS IN CASCADE AND MEAGHER COUNTIES AND ALL OF JUDITH BASIN COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROADS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&