GREAT FALLS— The Cascade County Justice Court is teaming up with the Great Falls Community Food Bank through the end of the week for their "Food for Fines" program.
It's the season of giving, and the Great Falls Community Food Bank Director says you can relieve some of your County Fines by simply donating a non perishable food item. He says it's that simple to help the community out, one can at a time.
“This time of year is the time everyone's thinking of the food bank, everybody's being generous. This is just a great time for us. We're really very much like our mascot, a squirrel, we're really gathering as much as we can in the months of November and December. We don't have any other major food drives until spring, so this really has to get us through spring, we really appreciate people paying their fines with these cans of food," said Shaun Tatarka, the Executive Director, Great Falls Community Food Bank
Anyone making monthly payments to the Justice Court can donate until Friday.
“It's kind of a win-win situation for everybody because people can, obviously, it's a little less expensive than paying the $50 with 10 cans of food, so it's really a win-win for everybody, we really appreciate the county doing it for us," said Tatarka.
Great Falls Community Food Bank warehouse manager Doug Perrien says helping a little can go a long way.
"A lot of people have hard times lately, the past few years it seems like it's getting worse and worse,” Doug said, “So, I think a lot of people are acknowledging that it's getting worse and they're trying to help out."
He says they deliver thousands of pounds of food each week to families in need across Cascade County, and cans of chili are the highest items in demand.
If you'd like to give back, the Great Falls Community Food Bank will also be running a drive at Showdown Mountain this weekend for reduced-priced lift tickets.