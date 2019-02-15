A judge in Cascade County Court has sentenced a man found guilty of having non-consensual sex with a woman two-and-a-half years ago.
Judge Greg Pinski sentenced Robert Boone, age unknown, to 20 years in prison with no chance of parole until he completes the sex offender treatment program. Boone met the victim at the Town Pump on the Northwest Bypass, where the woman complimented him on his car. They both exchanged numbers and agreed to meet later, and that’s when Boone raped her in his car, according to court documents.
A change to sentencing laws in 2017 only allowed Pinski to put him in prison for a maximum of 20 years. If this had happened before that change, Boone could have faced up to 100 years in prison.
In an email to KFBB, Pinski said he would have given Boone a bigger sentence if it weren’t for the change.
“I would have sentenced him to more than 20 years, but based on the changed law, 20 years is the maximum sentence I could impose,” he said.
Boone’s bail is set at $30,000, according to court documents.